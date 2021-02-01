 Skip to main content
Emerson’s David Farr to retire; Lal Karsanbhai will succeed longtime CEO
Emerson's David Farr to retire; Lal Karsanbhai will succeed longtime CEO

David N. Farr, Chairman and CEO, Emerson

February 7, 2011 -- Portrait of David N. Farr, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emerson, photographed Monday morning at Emerson's headquarters in St. Louis. Erik M. Lunsford elunsford@post-dispatch.com

 Erik Lunsford

ST. LOUIS — Emerson, the Ferguson-based global technology and industrial software company, announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr will retire on Feb. 5.

Lal Karsanbhai, who has served as executive president of the company’s Automation Solutions business since 2018, will become the new CEO of Emerson and join the board of directors.

Emerson Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr to Retire; Lal Karsanbhai to become CEO on Feb. 5

Lal Karsanbhai will become the new CEO of Emerson and join the board of directors. (Photo: Business Wire)

Farr, who was named CEO in 2000 and chairman of Emerson’s board of directors in 2004, will remain as chairman through May 4.

Over his two decades at the helm of the $16.8 billion global company, Farr has led Emerson through multiple strategic evolutions to grow the company’s global footprint.

This story will be updated.

