Emerson’s David Farr to retire; Lal Karsanbhai will succeed longtime CEO

ST. LOUIS — Emerson, the Ferguson-based global technology and industrial software company, announced Monday that Chief Executive Officer David N. Farr will retire on Feb. 5.

Lal Karsanbhai, who has served as executive president of the company’s Automation Solutions business since 2018, will become the new CEO of Emerson and join the board of directors.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Farr, who was named CEO in 2000 and chairman of Emerson’s board of directors in 2004, will remain as chairman through May 4.

Over his two decades at the helm of the $16.8 billion global company, Farr has led Emerson through multiple strategic evolutions to grow the company’s global footprint.

This story will be updated.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $1 a month