Emerson sells part of business, re-evaluating Ferguson headquarters

FERGUSON — Ferguson-based Emerson on Monday announced plans to divest its climate technologies business, in a deal that may have implications for the company's local headquarters.

Emerson said it plans to sell a majority stake in its Climate Technologies business to private equity funds managed by Blackstone. Climate Technologies will be structured as a joint venture between Emerson and Blackstone.

The company said that as part of the transaction, it will sell ownership of its local campus in Ferguson to the new joint venture. Emerson will enter a three-year lease on the headquarters with the option to extend two years.

During that time, CFO Frank Dellaquila said during a call with investors Monday morning, the company will undertake "a comprehensive assessment of potential headquarter locations."

Following the call, a company spokesperson said in a statement to the Post-Dispatch that Emerson is evaluating potential headquarters "both inside and outside the St. Louis area."

"Ultimately, the decision on the headquarters location will be made based on the best strategic interest of the company," the statement said.

About 1,300 people work at the Ferguson headquarters.

The Climate Technologies business manufactures HVAC and refrigeration compression products. Its brands include Copeland, Vilter, Dixell, White-Rodgers and Sensi. It brought in $5 billion in revenues during the 2022 fiscal year and employs about 18,000 people.

The deal values Climate Technologies at $14 billion, and is expected to close in the first half of 2023. Emerson will receive cash proceeds of $9.5 billion and retain a non-controlling ownership interest.

Emerson President and CEO Lal Karsanbhai called the deal a "critical milestone" in the company's efforts to become a pure-play business solely focused on automation. The proceeds from the deal will be used to invest in growth and acquisition. Pressed by an analyst during Monday's conference call, Karsanbhai responded: "I know you want me to start listing names of companies. I can't do that." But, he added, "Clearly we're looking for sizeable opportunities in large markets."

Emerson reported quarterly earnings on Monday. Revenues were $5.4 billion for the quarter that ended on Sept. 30, up from $4.9 billion during the same quarter last year. Net earnings were $740 million, up from $670 million during the same quarter last year.

The Ferguson-based company was founded in 1890, and originally sold fans and electric motors.