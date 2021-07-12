 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Emerson sells subsidiary to New York firm
0 comments

Emerson sells subsidiary to New York firm

{{featured_button_text}}

FERGUSON ― Emerson is selling its Daniel Measurement and Control business to a New York-based investment firm, the companies announced Monday.

Turnspire Capital Partners plans to operate the Houston-based business as an independent company. Daniel provides flow and energy measurement products for the oil and gas industry.

Emerson is focusing its portfolio on data-rich, software-enabled technologies, the company said in a statement.

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter and includes Daniel’s intellectual property, personnel, a factory in Chihuahua, Mexico, and other facilities.

It does not include Daniel’s ultrasonic flowmeter or fiscal transfer system businesses.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Housing boom creates extreme seller's market

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports