Emerson sells subsidiary to New York firm

FERGUSON ― Emerson is selling its Daniel Measurement and Control business to a New York-based investment firm, the companies announced Monday.
Turnspire Capital Partners plans to operate the Houston-based business as an independent company. Daniel provides flow and energy measurement products for the oil and gas industry.
Emerson is focusing its portfolio on data-rich, software-enabled technologies, the company said in a statement.
The deal is expected to close in the third quarter and includes Daniel’s intellectual property, personnel, a factory in Chihuahua, Mexico, and other facilities.
It does not include Daniel’s ultrasonic flowmeter or fiscal transfer system businesses.
