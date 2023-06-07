FERGUSON — Since Ferguson-based Emerson sold its majority stake in its air conditioning and refrigeration business, the new, standalone company has been adapting to independence.

The business, previously known as Climate Technologies, was sold by Emerson last month. After the sale, it took on the name of Copeland, one of its best-known brands.

Emerson divested its majority stake in Copeland in order to double down on its software and automation business.

Ross Shuster, 57, was selected for the CEO role at Copeland in April, and officially started last week.

"The feeling is, it's a strong business, but there's a lot of growth opportunity that can be unlocked through focus," Shuster said in an interview Wednesday.

Shuster previously served as CEO of Scotland-based Howden — a manufacturer of fans, compressors, heat exchangers, steam turbines and other air and gas handling equipment.

Copeland has around 18,000 employees worldwide, with manufacturing sites in Asia, Europe and North America. There are around 300 to 400 Copeland employees at the Ferguson campus, working in areas that support the company's global operations, like human resources, finance and IT.

"Our operations here — though relatively small in that big population of 18,000 — are critical," Shuster said.

Asked whether Copeland is likely to remain on the Ferguson campus, Shuster said the headquarters site there is an important site for the company. And, he noted, he recently bought a house in the St. Louis area.

"It continues to be a critical center for us to operate from. Beyond that, there are really no plans," Shuster said.