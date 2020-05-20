You are the owner of this article.
Emerson will invest $100 million to add Colorado research facility
Emerson will invest $100 million to add Colorado research facility

Emerson announced Wednesday that it will spend $100 million to expand a factory in Boulder, Colorado, and create a new research facility there.

The factory makes flow-measurement products that are used in industries such as chemicals, food and beverages and energy. The 180,000-square-foot expansion will include 85,000 square feet of laboratory and product development space.

The Boulder plant has 630 employees.

Emerson HQ sign rwk

Emerson's Ferguson headquarters. 
