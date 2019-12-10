O'FALLON, MO. — A former employee of an O'Fallon, Missouri, heating and cooling company pleaded guilty Tuesday to a federal wire fraud charge and admitted stealing $134,834 from her bosses, prosecutors said.
Tracy Lee Cernicek, 48, of St. Charles, admitted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis that she tried to steal $180,000 between September, 2016, and April, 2019, the U.S. Attorney's office said. Cernicek, the credit and collection supervisor for Nortek Global HVAC and Nordyne Distributing, diverted refunds that were due to customers into her own bank account, prosecutors said. She also had her name included on checks written to the company, deposited those checks into her own account, then manipulated company records to cover up the scheme by writing off the transactions as bad debt, prosecutors said.
She is scheduled to be sentenced in March.