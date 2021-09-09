Employee bilked St. Louis County flooring company out of at least $300k, feds say

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — An employee of a St. Louis County flooring company used a series of schemes to bilk his employer out of at least $300,000, a federal indictment handed down Wednesday says.

Ronald Scott Miller was the warehouse and labor supervisor at the company, which was identified only by initials in the indictment.

From March 27, 2014, to at least Sept. 29, 2020, Miller scammed his employer in five different ways, the indictment says. He falsely listed his partner as an employee of the company and filled out fake time sheets to reap at least $74,000. He inflated his hours and his son's hours at the company without his son's knowledge, the indictment says.

He also falsified invoices from two fake companies and altered bills from real companies to further bilk his employer, it says.

Miller was indicted in U.S. District Court in St. Louis on four counts of wire fraud and one count of aggravated identity theft. No lawyer is listed for him in court documents.

