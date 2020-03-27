Employees at Hollywood, River City casinos put on unpaid furloughs, company announces

ST. LOUIS COUNTY — Two St. Louis-area casinos are putting employees on unpaid furloughs starting April 1, their parent company announced Friday.

Penn National Gaming Inc. owns Hollywood Casino in Maryland Heights and River City Casino in St. Louis County which have temporarily closed because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Employees will continue to get paid until April 1, and some may qualify for medical coverage until the end of June, according to a statement from the company's CEO Jay Snowden.

Snowden said executive pay also was being cut.

He announced the company has raised more than $1 million in emergency funds for employees who need it and relief organizations.

The company owns 41 properties in 19 states.

