End of the line: 1,400 workers at Hazelwood Ford plant end misery early

From the archives: This article was originally published on March 9, 2006.
The Ford Motor Co. assembly plant in Hazelwood built its last Ford Explorer sport utility vehicle Wednesday, marking the end of 58 years of production at that facility.
After work, Melissa Jackson, 52, of St. Louis headed to the union hall where she spent the rest of the afternoon talking to co-workers and hugging them goodbye, not knowing if she'll ever see them again.
The final goodbyes meant even more because she had fought hard to get hired at the plant 20 years ago, dealing at the time with harsh treatment meted by supervisors still resisting the idea of hiring women. Entering as an outsider, she now considers Ford and the United Auto Workers as part of her family.
From the archive: This article was originally published on Jan. 24, 2006.
Looking at early retirement, Jackson may resume her nursing education, which was interrupted when she was hired by Ford in 1986.
Ford gave her and her family a lot of opportunities that the younger workers won't see, Jackson said.
"I just feel for these young people, " she said. "They haven't had the chance."
Ford originally scheduled the end of production for Friday at the plant, where about 1,400 people work, and then moved that date up to Thursday, but Hazelwood workers were able to finish up production ahead of schedule.
With the end appearing soon, the assembly plant became quiet, resembling a ghost town more than a bustling manufacturing center, said Jackson.
"Normally, we'd be cheerful. Today, it was like we had all gone to a funeral, " she said.
From our archives: This article was originally published on Sept. 20, 2009.
Shortly after 2 p.m., a graphite gray Explorer, bearing the internal tracking number of 6881, rolled off the assembly line. Supervisors and workers quickly gathered around that vehicle to take pictures, while others took the opportunity to say goodbye.
The end seemed surreal to Ron Voss, 49, of Aviston after having spent 28 years working in the plant.
"It really hasn't hit them yet. I can't quite believe it myself, " Voss said.
With the end of the assembly work, almost all of the local work force will be laid off.
For those who took a buyout package, they'll either retire or terminate their employment at Ford. So far, more than 900 have filed for this package ahead of Wednesday's deadline.
Workers who didn't take the buyout are hoping they can either transfer to another facility or for the slim chance that the St. Louis area might attract a new investment from Ford, such as a low-cost, flexible manufacturing facility that the company plans to build in North America.
The automaker appreciates the dedication and the loyalty of this "fantastic" work force, a Ford spokeswoman said Wednesday.
"The employees were a class-act, " Anne Marie Gattari said. "They gave their all right to the end, focusing on quality and maintaining a positive attitude in a very difficult time."
Shuttering the Hazelwood facility is part of a sweeping restructuring plan that Ford says it must undertake if it is to become competitive. The automaker wants to permanently close Hazelwood and four other assembly plants by 2008, then two additional assembly plants by 2012.
From our archives: This article was originally published on Sept. 20, 2009.
The quality of the work force was never a reason for the closure.
It was the second most-efficient midsize SUV plant in North America, according to the 2005 Harbour Report. For the last two years, it has beaten its sister facility in Louisville, Ky., which also makes the Explorer.
Three months ago, the Hazelwood plant received Ford's coveted President's Award for Best in Quality.
Instead, the closure made financial sense for the automaker, desperate to shut down excess manufacturing capacity as it continues to lose market share. Free-falling demand for the Explorer allowed Ford to consolidate production at Louisville.
Workers again proved to Ford that they could keep up their high-quality effort despite the pending layoffs, United Auto Workers Local 325 President Ken Dearing said after the assembly line had shut down.
Up until the end, "every member of this union has kept their heads held up in pride, " Dearing said. "We all walked out of here with class."
Now the UAW will focus on the future, helping members look for work and training, he said.
From our archives: Originally published on Nov. 28, 2009.
The union also will continue working with the St. Louis Regional Automotive Partnership as the group tries to build a business case aimed at convincing Ford to reinvest in the facility.
Though the assembly line stops rolling, the Hazelwood plant's operations will continue for the next few days as a few hundred workers finish the inspection of vehicles and prepare them for shipment across the country.