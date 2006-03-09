End of the line: 1,400 workers at Hazelwood Ford plant end misery early

With the end of the assembly work, almost all of the local work force will be laid off.

For those who took a buyout package, they'll either retire or terminate their employment at Ford. So far, more than 900 have filed for this package ahead of Wednesday's deadline.

Workers who didn't take the buyout are hoping they can either transfer to another facility or for the slim chance that the St. Louis area might attract a new investment from Ford, such as a low-cost, flexible manufacturing facility that the company plans to build in North America.

The automaker appreciates the dedication and the loyalty of this "fantastic" work force, a Ford spokeswoman said Wednesday.

"The employees were a class-act, " Anne Marie Gattari said. "They gave their all right to the end, focusing on quality and maintaining a positive attitude in a very difficult time."

Shuttering the Hazelwood facility is part of a sweeping restructuring plan that Ford says it must undertake if it is to become competitive. The automaker wants to permanently close Hazelwood and four other assembly plants by 2008, then two additional assembly plants by 2012.

The quality of the work force was never a reason for the closure.