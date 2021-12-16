Energizer CEO makes $5.9 million in first year in top job

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Energizer chief executive Mark LaVigne saw his pay jump 60% in the last fiscal year as he moved up from chief operating officer to the top job.
Boosted stock awards and incentives drove the increase, which put his compensation at $5.9 million. Seventy percent of the $3.9 million in stock awards are contingent on Energizer hitting three-year targets for shareholder return; if the company exceeds higher targets, the award could grow to $5.3 million. The rest vests automatically over the next three years.
LaVigne's compensation was less than the $6.7 million former CEO Alan Hoskins made last year. Hoskins retired in January.
Energizer said LaVigne's compensation was 125 times that of a median employee making around $48,400. In fiscal 2020, Hoskins' pay was 129 times that of a median employee.
Energizer, a battery maker headquartered near Maryville University, reported net income of $145 million for fiscal 2021, up from a loss of $110 million in 2020 driven by a one-time debt expense and costs related to the pandemic.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
