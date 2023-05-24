TOWN AND COUNTRY — Energizer Holdings, looking to halve its office space amid a shift in U.S. work habits, is negotiating for a new headquarters in Clayton.

The company wants to downsize from the roughly 100,000 square feet it leases off Interstate 64 and Highway 141 in Town and Country — where it has operated for the past two decades — to about 50,000 square feet in Clayton, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The company said it's exploring its options.

"As a result of the pandemic, we have adjusted our ways of working," an Energizer spokesperson said in an email. "We are always exploring options to create a more efficient, engaging and collaborative working environment for our colleagues in St. Louis and around the world. This includes evaluating where and how we work within the St. Louis area — including our current location. It is our goal in doing so to enhance our culture and our overall colleague experience."

It's unclear whether Energizer is looking at other locations, though the company has narrowed its list of options, sources said.

Energizer is the latest St. Louis-area company to downsize its footprint following the coronavirus pandemic, which changed how — and where — employees work. While some corporations now want employees back in the office full-time, many more are realizing that they don't need as much space.

The corporations that have already announced plans to slash their footprint span diverse industries: from agribusiness giant Bayer, global footwear retailer Caleres and electrical equipment manufacturer Emerson to SSM Health, bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread Co. and Jack Dorsey's financial services firm Block Inc.

Energizer appears to have sought an office diet in recent years. Commercial real estate firm Newmark had marketed the company's entire space at 533 Maryville University Drive for lease a few years ago, according to marketing materials still online. And it's not clear if a new tenant will take over Energizer's space. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.