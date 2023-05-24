TOWN AND COUNTRY — Energizer Holdings, looking to halve its office space amid a shift in U.S. work habits, is negotiating for a new headquarters in Clayton.

The company wants to downsize from the roughly 100,000 square feet it leases off Interstate 64 and Highway 141 in Town and Country — where it has operated for the past two decades — to about 50,000 square feet in Clayton, according to sources with knowledge of the matter.

The company said it's exploring its options.

"As a result of the pandemic, we have adjusted our ways of working," an Energizer spokesperson said in an email. "We are always exploring options to create a more efficient, engaging and collaborative working environment for our colleagues in St. Louis and around the world. This includes evaluating where and how we work within the St. Louis area — including our current location. It is our goal in doing so to enhance our culture and our overall colleague experience."

It's unclear whether Energizer is looking at other locations, though the company has narrowed its list of options, sources said.

Energizer is the latest St. Louis-area company to downsize its footprint following the coronavirus pandemic, which changed how — and where — employees work. While some corporations now want employees back in the office full-time, many more are realizing that they don't need as much space.

The shift has increased competition among landlords, who are spending millions to upgrade their buildings and offering more concessions in order to attract and retain tenants.

The corporations that have already announced plans to slash their footprint span diverse industries: from agribusiness giant Bayer, global footwear retailer Caleres and electrical equipment manufacturer Emerson to SSM Health, bakery-cafe chain Panera Bread Co. and Jack Dorsey's financial services firm Block Inc.

Bayer sold half of its sprawling Creve Coeur campus to a Metro East developer, which is exploring plans for apartments, retail and other development.

Caleres is following suit; it is under contract with another developer to buy and redevelop its Clayton headquarters.

Emerson, which is selling its corporate campus in Ferguson, said it considered moving outside of the region, but in February announced it wouldn't — a relief for civic leaders, who feared the area could lose the corporate philanthropy and local spending associated with a large company's headquarters.

Energizer, too, appears to have sought an office diet in recent years. Commercial real estate firm Newmark had marketed the company's entire space at 533 Maryville University Drive for lease a few years ago, according to marketing materials still online.

It's not clear now if a new tenant will take over Energizer's space. Newmark did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The battery company, meanwhile, announced this week it is investing $43 million to expand manufacturing operations in North Carolina where it employs over 400 people.

Energizer’s revenue in the second quarter of this year stayed flat at $684 million compared to the same period last year.