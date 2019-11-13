ST. LOUIS — Energizer Holdings Inc. on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $46.2 million, beating Wall Street expectations.
On a per-share basis, the St. Louis-based company said it had net income of 61 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 93 cents per share. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.
The battery and personal care products company posted revenue of $719 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $713 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $51.1 million, or 58 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.49 billion.
Energizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3 to $3.20 per share.
Energizer shares have declined 7% since the beginning of the year, but had risen 13.05% to $47.48 by late morning on Wednesday.