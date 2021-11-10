Energizer reports most profitable fourth quarter in years

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Energizer reported its most profitable fourth quarter in at least five years Wednesday as it continued to ride an increase in battery demand.
The suburban St. Louis battery maker made $83.2 million, or $1.14 per share, for the period ended Sept. 30.
The company reported a loss of $51.5 million, or 81 cents per share, in the same frame last year, largely thanks to a $90 million debt expense.
There was no such loss this time around, allowing the company to more fully benefit from boosts in demand coinciding with the pandemic.
The number of battery-powered devices in homes is up, and they're being used more, executives said.
The boosts were also evident in the company's full-year report, which showed just over $3 billion in sales in fiscal 2021, up $277 million, or a tenth, over last year — and $527 million, or a fifth, over 2019 revenues.
Company shares rose nearly $1, or 2.5 percent, to $39.51 in morning trading.
Austin Huguelet
Austin Huguelet is the Post-Dispatch's retail business reporter. He's previously covered Missouri politics for the Springfield News-Leader.
