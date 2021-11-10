Energizer reports most profitable fourth quarter in years

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Energizer reported its most profitable fourth quarter in at least five years Wednesday as it continued to ride an increase in battery demand.

The suburban St. Louis battery maker made $83.2 million, or $1.14 per share, for the period ended Sept. 30.

The company reported a loss of $51.5 million, or 81 cents per share, in the same frame last year, largely thanks to a $90 million debt expense.

There was no such loss this time around, allowing the company to more fully benefit from boosts in demand coinciding with the pandemic.

The number of battery-powered devices in homes is up, and they're being used more, executives said.

The boosts were also evident in the company's full-year report, which showed just over $3 billion in sales in fiscal 2021, up $277 million, or a tenth, over last year — and $527 million, or a fifth, over 2019 revenues.

Company shares rose nearly $1, or 2.5 percent, to $39.51 in morning trading.

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.