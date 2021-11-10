 Skip to main content
Energizer reports most profitable fourth quarter in years
Energizer reports most profitable fourth quarter in years

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2021 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results and Financial Outlook for Fiscal 2022

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (PRNewsfoto/Energizer Holdings, Inc.)

TOWN AND COUNTRY — Energizer reported its most profitable fourth quarter in at least five years Wednesday as it continued to ride an increase in battery demand.

The suburban St. Louis battery maker made $83.2 million, or $1.14 per share, for the period ended Sept. 30.

The company reported a loss of $51.5 million, or 81 cents per share, in the same frame last year, largely thanks to a $90 million debt expense.

There was no such loss this time around, allowing the company to more fully benefit from boosts in demand coinciding with the pandemic.

The number of battery-powered devices in homes is up, and they're being used more, executives said.

The boosts were also evident in the company's full-year report, which showed just over $3 billion in sales in fiscal 2021, up $277 million, or a tenth, over last year — and $527 million, or a fifth, over 2019 revenues. 

Company shares rose nearly $1, or 2.5 percent, to $39.51 in morning trading.

