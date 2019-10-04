Pam Nicholson, who was the first person outside of the family of founder Jack Taylor to lead global car rental giant Enterprise Holdings, is retiring at the end of the year after six years as CEO.
An email from Enterprise Executive Chairman Andy Taylor to employees praised Nicholson's leadership and said she would retire Dec. 31.
"By any measure, Pam has been one of the most influential leaders in our company's history," Taylor wrote. "In every role she undertook, she always led by example, and very few people have had a greater impact on the growth of our business and the success of our entire organization."
Privately-held Enterprise, in an announcement, said it would name her successor following a board meeting in December.
Nicholson, 59, began her career with Clayton-based Enterprise in 1981 as a management trainee at a rental location and moved up the ranks, becoming chief operating officer in 2003 and president in 2008. She was named CEO in 2013, succeeding Taylor and becoming only the third CEO since the company's 1957 founding by Taylor's father, Jack Taylor.
Andy Taylor called her “the personification of our company’s promote-from-within culture,” and said Nicholson “has positioned us extremely well for the future.”
Revenue has grown from some $15.4 billion in 2012 to nearly $26 billion, and the company has moved aggressively to expand beyond North America to international markets. It operates the Enterprise Rent-A-Car, National Car Rental and Alamo Rent A Car brands and has more than 10,000 fully staffed neighborhood and airport locations in 100 countries and territories.
Enterprise’s fleet has grown to 2 million vehicles from the 5,000 it operated in when Nicholson first started at the company 38 years ago.
In late 2018, Enterprise promoted Christine Taylor to president. Christine Taylor, the granddaughter of Enterprise founder Jack Taylor, is also chief operating officer, a position she's held since 2016.