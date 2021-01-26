Enterprise Financial 4th quarter earnings beat Wall Street expectations

CLAYTON — Enterprise Financial Services Corp. beat Wall Street expectations, reporting fourth-quarter net income of $28.9 million.

The Clayton-based bank said Monday it had earnings of $1 per share, above the three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research whose estimate averaged 83 cents per share. Its earnings were slightly down from the same quarter last year, when it posted net income of $29 million and earnings per share of $1.10.

The financial holding company posted revenue of $102.6 million in the period. Excluding interest expense, revenue was $96 million, also beating Street forecasts. Revenue was $76 million in the same quarter last year.

In November, Enterprise closed on the $156 million purchase of Seacoast Commerce Bank, expanding its reach to the west coast with five branches in San Diego and Las Vegas.

Shares of the bank rose 2% or 74 cents Tuesday to $37.38. Its stock is down 16% over the last year.

