Enterprise Financial Services closes 2 St. Louis-area branches

CLAYTON — Enterprise Financial Services has closed two St. Louis-area branches.

The shuttered locations are at 1001 First Capital Drive in St. Charles and 5721 South Lindbergh Boulevard in south St. Louis County. Patrons are being directed to the company's St. Peters location, 300 St. Peters Centre Boulevard, and Sunset Hills bank, 3890 South Lindbergh Boulevard. Employees of the closed branches were moved to other positions, a spokesman said.

Enterprise closed those locations due to a decline in branch traffic that the company attributed to advancements in mobile banking, a spokesman said.

The closings were disclosed in the Clayton-based company's third quarter earnings report this week.

Enterprise made $13.9 million in profit in the third quarter, down from $17.9 million during the same period last year. The company said the 23% decline was due to costs associated with the closing of its acquisition of California-based First Choice Bancorp and the shuttering of three First Choice branches and the two local Enterprise closings.

