Enterprise Financial Services to close 2 St. Louis-area branches

CLAYTON — Enterprise Financial Services will close two St. Louis-area branches in January.
The company will shutter the locations — 1001 First Capital Drive in St. Charles and 5721 South Lindbergh Boulevard in south St. Louis County — on Jan. 14. Patrons are being directed to the company's St. Peters location, 300 St. Peters Centre Boulevard, and Sunset Hills bank, 3890 South Lindbergh Boulevard. Employees of the closed branches will be moved to other positions, a spokesman said.
-
Ameren is mining Bitcoin — and controversy — near one of its coal-fired power plants
-
Long shelf life: Some shuttered St. Louis area grocery stores bag new users
-
Corn-maze craze pays off for St. Louis-area farmers
-
‘Significant maintenance problem’: Portion of Jamestown Mall floods after water line breaks
-
‘Unlawful and outrageous’: Citizens’ group sues to block downtown district tax
Enterprise is closing those locations due to a decline in branch traffic that the company attributed to advancements in mobile banking, a spokesman said.
The closings were disclosed in the Clayton-based company's third quarter earnings report this week.
Enterprise made $13.9 million in profit in the third quarter, down from $17.9 million during the same period last year. The company said the 23% decline was due to costs associated with the closing of its acquisition of California-based First Choice Bancorp and the shuttering of three First Choice branches and the two local Enterprise closings.
Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly reported the branches had closed.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.
Steph Kukuljan
Steph Kukuljan covers real estate and development for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. She is a St. Louis native.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.