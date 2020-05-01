Enterprise furloughs more workers amid coronavirus pandemic

CLAYTON — Enterprise Holdings is furloughing employees amid the coronavirus pandemic, a company spokesperson announced Friday.
The furloughs come after the rental car giant announced Thursday that at least 2,000 people will be permanently laid off.
A company spokesperson said the employees will be furloughed from May 4 to June 30, and the company intends to ask those employees to return to work "in the coming months."
The Clayton-based company did not say how many employees would be temporarily out of work starting in May.
