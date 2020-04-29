Enterprise Holdings lays off more than 2,000

CLAYTON — The rental car giant Enterprise Holdings has laid off more 2,000, the state said on Wednesday, including the permanent termination of some employees who had been furloughed.
"Enterprise Holdings experienced a dramatic downturn in business," the company said in a letter warning the state of the layoffs.
The company expected the coronavirus lockdown would last about a month, it continued. "However, in light of the recent extension of applicable governmental shutdown orders, intervening and extended federal and CDC guidance regarding social distancing, and additional data and analysis revealing the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on Enterprise’s financial condition, Enterprise has realized that additional action is necessary."
In multiple letters to the state, the company said layoffs would start Thursday at Clayton headquarters and affect:
- more than 150 IT workers at 500 Corporate Park Drive
- about 350 in marketing, accounting, legal, IT, vehicle services and other departments at 600 Corporate Park Drive
- about 900 sales and customers services reps, among others, at 8421 Saint John Industrial Drive
The letters also detail layoffs of bus drivers, rental agents, managers and others at company locations in St. Charles and near the St. Louis Lambert International Airport, affecting roughly:
- 110 in IT at 620 Technology Drive in Weldon Spring
- 90 at 2281 Ball Drive in Maryland Heights
- 250 at the Enterprise Transport Facility at 9305 Natural Bridge Road in Berkeley
- 67 at the Enterprise Airport Rental facility at 9636 Natural Bridge Road in Berkeley
- 84 at the St. Louis National Alamo Airport facility at 10124 Natural Bridge Road
- 43 at the Enterprise Administration facility at 10144 Page Ave
Some of the layoffs started on March 23, the letters say.
An Enterprise spokeswoman said the notices to the state followed the company's announcement last week. The company then attributed its decisions to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has halted much of the travel industry. But Enterprise had not previously disclosed the number of employees affected by the layoffs.
"The COVID-19 global health crisis has created significant and unprecedented challenges for Enterprise Holdings," the company said in an earlier statement. "Like others across the travel industry, we have witnessed a severe impact to our business with corporate business and leisure travel still at a standstill."
The company has previously said it had already limited the use of third party contractors, paused all hiring, reduced hours for part-time staff and adjusted pay for senior executives and other employees.
"We recognize the deeply personal impact these actions will have on our team members, making this an especially difficult moment in our long history," the company's previous statement said.
