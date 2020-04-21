Enterprise Holdings notifies workers of layoffs

CLAYTON — The rental car giant Enterprise Holdings laid off some employees Monday, weeks after the company announced furloughs.

In a statement Tuesday, the company attributed the decision to the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has halted much of the travel industry. The company did not disclose the number of employees affected by the layoffs.

"The COVID-19 global health crisis has created significant and unprecedented challenges for Enterprise Holdings," the company said in a statement. "Like others across the travel industry, we have witnessed a severe impact to our business with corporate business and leisure travel still at a standstill."

The company said on Tuesday that the impact of the cost-cutting measures will vary across its locations, but that it has limited the use of third party contractors, paused all hiring, reduced hours for part-time staff and adjusted pay for senior executives and other employees.

"We recognize the deeply personal impact these actions will have on our team members, making this an especially difficult moment in our long history," the company's statement said.

