You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Enterprise lowers rental age to 18 as students head home
0 comments

Enterprise lowers rental age to 18 as students head home

Subscribe now! $3 for 3 months
Enterprise Rent-A-Car

FILE PHOTO: Enterprise employees Mike Slyman (left), Harry Bassett (center) and branch manager John Campbell talk in the Enterprise Rent-A-Car office in the 2200 block of Washington Avenue in St. Louis in August 2012. Enterprise Holdings also operates Alamo Rent A Car and National Car Rental. Photo by David Carson of the Post-Dispatch.

 ﻿

CLAYTON — Enterprise Rent-A-Car lowered the age at which drivers can rent its cars to 18 from 21, a move the nation's largest rental car company said was aimed at allowing students to return home from colleges and universities suspending in-person classes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. 

“We want to do whatever we can to make this unprecedented situation easier for students and their families,” Will Withington, Senior Vice President of North American Operations for Enterprise Holdings said in a statement.

Clayton-based Enterprise Holdings also owns National and Alamo car rental brands, which did not lower their rental ages. Enterprise also waived its young driver fee that it applies to drivers under the age of 25.

0 comments

Tags

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.




Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports