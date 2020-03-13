Enterprise lowers rental age to 18 as students head home

CLAYTON — Enterprise Rent-A-Car lowered the age at which drivers can rent its cars to 18 from 21, a move the nation's largest rental car company said was aimed at allowing students to return home from colleges and universities suspending in-person classes in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“We want to do whatever we can to make this unprecedented situation easier for students and their families,” Will Withington, Senior Vice President of North American Operations for Enterprise Holdings said in a statement.

Clayton-based Enterprise Holdings also owns National and Alamo car rental brands, which did not lower their rental ages. Enterprise also waived its young driver fee that it applies to drivers under the age of 25.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $3 for 3 months!

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Sign up try again Error: Please try again later Thanks! *



