EPA reviews Bayer herbicide blamed for widespread U.S. crop damage

CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is assessing whether the weedkiller dicamba can be sprayed safely on soybean and cotton plants genetically engineered to resist the chemical, without the procedure posing “unreasonable risks” to other crops, an agency official said on Tuesday.

Farmers and scientists for years have reported problems with dicamba drifting away from where it is sprayed on fields, causing damage to plants not modified to resist the herbicide.

The EPA said it received about 3,500 reports this year indicating that more than a million acres of non-dicamba-tolerant soybean crops were allegedly damaged when the chemical drifted from where it was applied. Trees and crops like rice and grapes also suffered damage, the agency said.

The number, severity and geographic extent of the incidents was similar to 2020, when the EPA tightened restrictions on dicamba use, the agency said.

“Right now we don’t know whether over-the-top dicamba can be used in a manner that doesn’t pose unreasonable risks to non-target crops and other plants,” said Michal Freedhoff, an EPA assistant administrator.