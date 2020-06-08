EPA says farmers can use existing supplies of dicamba even though a court blocked sales and use of the weedkiller

CHICAGO — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency said on Monday that farmers can use existing supplies of an agricultural weed killer linked to crop damage, after a federal court blocked sales and use of the product last week.

The EPA said farmers have until July 31 to use supplies of dicamba-based herbicides that they had as of June 3. The products, sold by Bayer AG and rivals, are known to drift away and damage crops that are not resistant to the chemical.

Court rules dicamba illegal on crops. Bayer stands to lose millions The unanimous 56-page ruling handed down on Wednesday by three judges from the U.S. Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco said that the Environmental Protection Agency’s most recent approval of top dicamba herbicides in 2018 “substantially understated” multiple risks recognized by the agency, and “also entirely failed to acknowledge" others.

A three-judge panel of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruled on June 3 that the EPA had substantially understated the risks related to the use of the herbicides, which are sprayed on genetically engineered soybeans and cotton. The decision confused farmers as they wrap up planting in the world’s No. 2 soybean exporter, and different directions from states subsequently created an uneven playing field for growers.

“EPA’s order will mitigate some of the devastating economic consequences of the court’s decision for growers, and particularly rural communities, at a time they are experiencing great stress due to the COVID-19 public health emergency,” the EPA said in a statement.