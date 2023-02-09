The Environmental Protection Agency said Thursday that an Ameren substation is the source of the newest groundwater contamination near St. Charles’ wells for public drinking water — bolstering the city’s claims in a drawn-out dispute that was recently laid out in court.

The agency said lab results from fieldwork conducted last month confirmed that Ameren’s Huster Road Substation is the latest source of chemical contamination, and that it will require the St. Louis-based electric utility to address it.

The EPA told the Post-Dispatch Thursday that it is in discussions with the company about how to do so, but also indicated that Ameren had already begun the work, while submitting plans for additional cleanup actions.

St. Charles officials were excited by the EPA’s findings, describing them as a step toward validation.

“This is a very important step for us,” said Mayor Dan Borgmeyer. “We’re going to continue to push for reparations.”

It was not clear exactly how much money the city might want — or what Ameren might be compelled to pay. The EPA’s announcement Thursday, though, reiterated that its Superfund cleanup program, which encompasses the site, is guided by a “‘polluter pays’ principle.”

The agency and the city have both dealt with contamination issues in the municipal well field for decades, with the city shutting down different wells as a precaution over time.

Last week, the city went to court in its bid to compel Ameren to spend millions to help address the problem.

The new court documents do not specify what St. Charles wants Ameren to be forced to do. And Borgmeyer did not specify Thursday how much money the city is seeking — saying that its legal counsel had advised him not to, and only acknowledging that related costs absorbed the city’s water utility have been “substantial.” In past interviews, however, he has said that more than $100 million in work is required to protect St. Charles’ water supply.

Ameren has done groundwater cleanup in the area for the past decade, due to contamination linked to the company's long-ago use of certain cleaning products. The EPA has also attributed local contamination to a defunct Findett Corp. chemical facility that operated from 1962 to 1973.

Prior to Thursday's release of new test results, the EPA had said that further study was needed to pinpoint the source of contamination that now concerns St. Charles officials.

Ameren said in a statement that it has started work to contain and remove the problematic remnants of cleaning solvents, and “remains committed” to the safety of the community.

“The drinking water in St. Charles remains safe,” said Craig Giesmann, the director of environmental services at Ameren Missouri, in the statement. “We are also committed to working cooperatively with the EPA to address groundwater impacts at and near the Huster substation."

A Feb. 23 meeting in St. Charles is scheduled to allow the public an opportunity to learn more about the results of the EPA’s sampling, and to ask questions.