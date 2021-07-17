Equipment, training faulted in Illinois coal mining deaths

That means it falls on miners to report safety risks. Current and former miners told the Energy News Network they have reasons not to report problems or hazards if it will mean slowing or shutting down production because that could mean losing bonuses for meeting production goals or for going days without reportable accidents. Especially as coal plants and coal mines are closing nationwide, employees worry about keeping mines competitive and open — so they can keep their jobs.

Labor unions — namely the United Mine Workers of America — used to play a role in monitoring and advocating for safety in Illinois coal mines. But there are no labor unions representing miners in Illinois today, and many mines rely heavily on temporary contractors with little job security. This means workers are more reluctant to report safety risks or injuries, experts and miners say, because they fear rocking the boat could cause them to lose jobs that are among the most desirable in an economically stressed region.

A retired longtime Illinois coal miner, who asked his name not be used for fear of alienating former colleagues, said that miners felt much freer to report safety problems — including to federal inspectors — when they were represented by a union.