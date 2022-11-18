Esco Technologies posts record sales and earnings

CLAYTON — Esco Technologies saw record sales, cash flow, entered orders and earnings per share in fiscal year 2022, company officials announced Thursday.
The widely diversified aerospace, defense, utility, healthcare, electronics and renewable energy corporation saw sales of $858 million for the year, up 20% from the year before. Fourth quarter sales of $256 million were up 25%.
"We really had a tremendous finish to the year" despite problems with the supply chain and finding enough labor, retiring CEO Vic Richey said on an earnings call.
Richey introduced the current president of the company's Utility Solutions Group, Bryan Sayler, who will succeed him as CEO on Jan. 1, 2023.