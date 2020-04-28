Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will re-open on Monday

EUREKA — The mayor of Eureka, a suburban outpost 30 miles southwest of St. Louis, said on Tuesday that his city would follow the state and allow businesses to reopen on Monday, bucking St. Louis County directives to remain closed.

"We can no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin," Mayor Sean Flower wrote in a letter to his residents. "We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids' lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country."

St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced almost two weeks ago that he was extending the countywide stay-at-home order indefinitely. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the same. Page said he would revisit the order in mid-May. "We have made progress," he said, "but now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working."