Eureka bucks St. Louis County order, says it will reopen on Monday

Thomas Thiemann, a reserve firefighter with the Eureka Fire Department, puts on a set of goggles while demonstrating the personal protective equipment EMS personnel will wear when responding to respiratory cases in St. Louis County at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The new protocol comes after a change in recommendations from the Center for Disease Control yesterday afternoon. Every piece of equipment in use is used regularly by personnel on a variety of calls according to Lieutenant Matt Coppin with the Metro West Fire Protection District. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Thomas Thiemann, a reserve firefighter with the Eureka Fire Department, puts on protective gloves while demonstrating the personal protective equipment EMS personnel will wear when responding to respiratory cases in St. Louis County at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The new protocol comes after a change in recommendations from the Center for Disease Control yesterday afternoon. Every piece of equipment in use is used regularly by personnel on a variety of calls according to Lieutenant Matt Coppin with the Metro West Fire Protection District. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Thomas Thiemann, a reserve firefighter with the Eureka Fire Department, puts on protective gloves while demonstrating the personal protective equipment EMS personnel will wear when responding to respiratory cases in St. Louis County at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The new protocol comes after a change in recommendations from the Center for Disease Control yesterday afternoon. Every piece of equipment in use is used regularly by personnel on a variety of calls according to Lieutenant Matt Coppin with the Metro West Fire Protection District. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
Thomas Thiemann, a reserve firefighter with the Eureka Fire Department, puts on a respiratory mask while demonstrating the personal protective equipment EMS personnel will wear when responding to respiratory cases in St. Louis County at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin on Tuesday, March 10, 2020. The new protocol comes after a change in recommendations from the Center for Disease Control yesterday afternoon. Every piece of equipment in use is used regularly by personnel on a variety of calls according to Lieutenant Matt Coppin with the Metro West Fire Protection District. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.
EUREKA — The mayor of Eureka, a suburban outpost 30 miles southwest of St. Louis, said on Tuesday that his city would follow the state and allow businesses to reopen on Monday, bucking St. Louis County directives to remain closed.
"We can no longer follow the rules we are under without economic ruin," Mayor Sean Flower wrote in a letter to his residents. "We are going to need to learn to both deal with the virus, while at the same time opening our economy, restoring our kids' lives and opportunities, and taking care of our families and our country."
St. Louis County Executive Sam Page announced almost two weeks ago that he was extending the countywide stay-at-home order indefinitely. St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson said the same. Page said he would revisit the order in mid-May. "We have made progress," he said, "but now is not the time to weaken the social distancing policies that are working."
But last week, Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said he would allow businesses to open this coming Monday, with some restrictions remaining in place.