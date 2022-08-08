Eureka is selling its water system. Missouri consumers are going to pay for it.

EUREKA — Eureka is now the latest small town to sell its water.

Residents have complained for years about their water. Some call it corrosive, and say it has cost them a small fortune in ruined dishwashers and water heaters. Many say it tastes funky and mineral, and refuse to drink it.

“It’s the worst water I’ve ever tasted in my life,” said Eureka resident Thomas Ferrari. He only drinks bottled water now.

Then, on Thursday, Missouri American Water closed on the purchase of Eureka’s water and sewer systems for $28 million, after two years of delays from regulators, who initially found the price too steep. The company pledged to spend about $37 million more in Eureka investment over the next five years.

It’s a cost Missouri American’s existing customers will end up paying through their bills.

The deal is part of a strategy for Missouri American and its parent company, American Water Works, to grow business by buying up struggling public systems across the region, prompting debate over what the deals mean for customers, both new and old, that rely on the water.

From 2010 through 2020, American Water had the highest number of mergers and acquisitions of any investor-owned water utility in the U.S., totaling $1.1 billion, a U.S. Government Accountability Office report found.

And the company aims to invest three times as much in acquisitions over the next 10 years, according to recent earnings calls.

Both Missouri and Illinois have seen some of the most recent American Water privatizations.

“We’re very focused on growing in states where we can leverage our competitive advantages,” Chief Operating Officer Cheryl Norton told shareholders in a recent call. The company, she said, is focusing on “where we have constructive regulatory environments, an existing footprint and critical mass.”

Missouri American Water has reached deals to buy 20 municipal water and sewer systems in Missouri since 2015, including both Eureka and Arnold in the St. Louis area, according to regulatory records.

Those deals amount to at least $130 million in purchases and promised investments that can be added to customer rates, state records show.

Sister company Illinois American Water has acquired 12 systems in the Metro East alone since 2013, including privatizing water and sewer systems in Alton, Shiloh, Jerseyville, Granite City and Grafton. The purchases amount to more than $137 million.

Private water is unusually common in the St. Louis region. About 350,000 customers in St. Louis County and many St. Charles County residents are already customers of Missouri American. Nationwide, private water utilities only serve about 10% of U.S. households, according to the Government Accountability Office.

Several city leaders across the region argued privatization relieves city governments from the overwhelming financial burdens of managing the systems, while at the same time landing windfalls for cash-strapped cities.

Eureka Mayor Sean Flower said the sale solves two of the biggest problems facing the city: Its awful water, and a sewer system that needs millions of dollars in upgrades.

“The residents will get better water,” he said. “The water company adds customers. And the city can use the money.”

But critics opposed to private takeovers argue that while city governments may benefit, customers end up paying more and have less direct input in their water system in the years to come.

Investor-owned water companies are tied to higher rates, according to several academic reviews.

In a March 2022 study, for example, Cornell University researchers reviewed a database of the 500 largest water systems in the nation to compare rates between public and private water utilities. The results: Private customers spent about 60% more on average, even when controlling for factors like regulations, water source and system age, with average annual bills of $501 compared with $315 on public systems.

Mary Grant, a campaign director for the advocacy group Food & Water Watch whose database was used for the study, said higher prices come from corporate taxes and investor profits.

Grant said water corporations use acquisitions like the Eureka deal to boost profits. As regulated utilities, their margins are capped. But they can ask regulators for rate increases based on their investments, plus about 10% profit. Buying municipal water systems give them a big opportunity to invest — first in the purchase, then in the upgrades. And, in the end, they get all those extra customers.

Because of this, she argues water acquisitions must be tightly regulated to prevent both sides driving up the price: Cities want to get as much for their systems as possible, and investor-owned utilities also benefit from higher prices.

“The more they pay, the more they make,“ Grant said.

Missouri American argues privatization is good for cities.

Consolidations make systems more efficient, said Brian Eisenloeffel, senior director of government operations for Missouri American Water. They spread out the cost of required improvements among thousands of customers. And the company can’t raise rates indiscriminately — all increases must be approved by regulators.

“Missouri American Water’s rates reflect investments in our systems, so we continue to provide reliable, high-quality service, now and for future generations,” the company said in a statement.

In Eureka, rates going up ‘no matter what’

In Eureka, the rusting city-owned wells dotting the growing town of about 12,000 have been the center of resident gripes for decades.

The city water system constructed in the 1950s and 1960s delivers water considered safe to consume, but not great to drink.

The sewer system also has issues. The city faced environmental regulations that would likely require more than $15 million in investment in coming years, according to sale documents.

“Rates were going to have to go up no matter what,” said Flower, the mayor. “The city hasn’t wanted to raise rates and charge people what it actually costs to maintain the system.”

Talks of a sale were already in the works when Flower was elected in 2019. Missouri American Water emerged as the top bidder in part because it promised residents an entirely new water source.

Under a deal reached in early 2020, the company pledged to build Eureka a 5-mile pipeline to Wildwood connecting about 4,100 Eureka customers in the St. Louis County side of town to the existing Missouri American water system pulling from the Missouri River and other sources. Eureka’s current well system will be used only as a backup.

In Missouri, utility privatization deals need to be approved by voters. “Prop S” was added to the August 2020 Eureka ballot, inspiring campaigning from both supporters and critics.

Ferrari had 10 “Yes on S” yard signs dotting the outside of his property that year. Many of his close neighbors were strongly against the sale.

“Eureka needs better water and Missouri American can make that happen,” Ferrari said. “Do you really want a small town running a water system or do you want a company that knows what it’s doing?”

Opponents gathered on an active “No on Prop S” Facebook page. They made videos in front of chalk boards trying to convince their neighbors that Missouri American Water would lead to higher rates. The city should improve the systems itself, they said.

The measure needed a simple majority of residents to pass. It got 67% of 3,400 total votes.

Regulators question the sale

Eureka residents had hoped to have a new water source by now, but the plan to sell Eureka’s water soon faced delays from regulators who questioned if it was in the best interest of all the Missouri American customers.

Staff for Missouri’s Public Service Commission, which regulates utilities in the state, recommended in 2021 that the five-member commission reject the deal, concluding that Missouri American was overpaying by about $10 million for the Eureka systems.

The regulators had concerns about an appraisal that priced the purchase above any comparable utilities reviewed.

The staff report noted the Missouri American does not ask its shareholders to pay the extra, but “is asking all other customers in St. Louis County to pay this additional amount to add this system to its portfolio.”

The case over the next two years would become a test of Missouri utility oversight, marking the first contested utility acquisition under the state’s “fair market value” law passed in 2013.

The new law didn’t attract much attention when passed, but it made utility privatization more attractive to companies like American Water. It allowed utilities to value potential acquisitions via three disinterested appraisers, a move which could increase the value of the purchases.

But, in the Eureka deal, commission staff found problems with the appraisal: Price estimates were based on an engineering report written by an author who did not visit the systems in person, but judged off exterior photos. Cost estimates did not factor in that the intended use of the existing systems was only to serve as backup to the new pipeline. The reports failed to acknowledge “known deficiencies,” the staff wrote.

Commission staff also reported signs of company influence. A first engineering report used in the appraisals valued both systems at $18 million. But then the report was sent to Missouri American Water staff, who suggested the author use a different dataset, eventually boosting the price to $28 million.

Commissioners criticized the valuation, noting that at $4,500 per customer the appraisal came to 8.25% higher than the next highest comparable water system sale cited in the appraisers’ analysis, a decision which appraisers could not explain in detail when questioned by the commission, commissioners wrote in case documents.

After months of testimony, commissioners in May argued they had no choice but to approve the deal, and voted 4-1 in favor. Most members said they believed the 2013 law did not give them discretion to reject the price if it was reached by disinterested appraisers, according to comments before the vote.

“Even though we may not like it or we disagree with it,” Commissioner Glen Kolkmeyer said, “I think our hands are tied there so we have to go with that.”

Commissioner Scott Rupp was the single dissenting vote.

“I think there’s enough smoke there that I would feel comfortable denying the application,” he said. “I’m not 100% that the appraisals were independent, impartial and objective and I do not think they did very much due diligence.”

Missouri American last week defended the appraisals, and discounted commission concerns.

{p class=”paragraph”}”While the staff expressed some concerns, staff did not offer an alternative fair market value,” the statement reads. “The three licensed appraisers that participated in this process have extensive experience in the valuation of water and sewer systems. “

Regardless, the approval was a welcome relief for the Eureka mayor, Flower, who faced a town expecting better water soon.

“People have been asking me: ‘When are we getting better water?’” Flower said shortly after the deal got approved this summer. “So now I can tell them it’s happening soon.”

The $28 million sale price — about 150% of Eureka’s annual city revenue — will first be used to pay off all city debts and will be key to funding city projects, Flower said.

Rates for typical Eureka customers will immediately go up by about $5.50 a month, from $27.50 to $33, based on 4,200 gallons of monthly water use.

Typical Eureka sewer rates will go from about $25.50 to $44 per month.

Missouri American’s St. Louis County water ratebase — the value of all system assets upon which the company can charge customers — will increase by 1.5% as a result of the sale, not accounting for the additional investment costs for the planned pipeline, according to case documents. The ratebase for a group of Missouri American sewer customers, concentrated in small towns across the state, will increase by nearly 30%.

Missouri American expects to complete the Eureka pipeline within the next two years.

Do cities regret it?City managers and mayors in Alton, Granite City, Grafton and Arnold all said that, though customer rates have gone up, few resident complaints have reached city hall since the sales.

Arnold sold its sewer system to Missouri American in 2015 for $21 million. “The system was not in good shape. It was not well maintained,” said City Administrator Bryan Richison. “And city council members were running on not raising rates, so it put us in a bad position.”

The city netted about $5 million from the sale, and used it for street projects. Missouri American Water invested heavily, replacing more than 4,300 feet of wastewater pipe in Arnold. Typical residential customers went from paying $27 to $37.23 a month there.

Alton sold its wastewater system to Illinois American for $53.8 million in 2018. Mayor David Goins took office after the sale, but said it solved two of the problems most threatening the city at the time: Alton avoided paying for a multimillion dollar federal mandate to separate its water and sewer systems — and proceeds went to a public pension system more than $100 million underfunded.

“People saw an increase in their sewer bills, but beyond that we really didn’t see any other negatives,” Goins said.

Still, more rate hikes may be coming soon, in both Illinois and Missouri.

In July, the company announced it will seek a rate increase to recover nearly $770 million in investments across Missouri, including 11 closed or anticipated acquisitions.

If approved, St. Louis County water rates will increase by about 38%, or $12 to $13 a month, for a typical customer. Average monthly sewer bills will go up about $3 a month, according to the company.

“While costs to provide water and wastewater service continue to increase across the country,” the company said in an announcement of the increase request. “Our investments and operational efficiencies help us provide high-quality service that continues to be an exceptional value.”

A similar rate hike is also under review for Illinois American Water with typical water and sewer customers expected to pay between $7 and $17 more a month, if approved.

The Illinois Citizens Utility Board, a consumer rights group created by the state legislature, argues those rate increases are driven in part by 41 public water and sewer systems that have been privatized in Illinois since 2013.

“Illinois was one of the first states to roll out fair market value legislation,” said Bryan McDaniel, the organizations director of governmental affairs. “So we were at the early center of privatization.”

McDaniel notes that in Illinois cities are not required to call an election before privatizing a public utility, as is required in Missouri.

“The shareholders get a vote, but the residents do not,” he said.

Several suburbs of Chicago have gotten into drawn-out legal battles when high rates prompted them to attempt to retake water systems through eminent domain.

“They’ve found that once they’re gone,” McDaniel said. “They’re really hard to get back.”