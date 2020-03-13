European shares rebound after turbulent Asian session

“Between the lack of a strong U.S. fiscal response and the latest travel ban for arrivals from Europe to the U.S., global markets appear to have been tipped over into a sell-everything mode," Jingyi Pan of IG said in a commentary.

Not all markets have suffered equally, but many are down by double-digits from just weeks earlier. Thailand's SET has lost nearly 40% and the Philippines' benchmark is down more than 30%.

Overriding concerns about the actual impact on business and trade is pessimism over how the crisis is being handled, with the “sum of all fears are culminating with the view that policymakers remain well behind the curve," said Stephen Innes of AxiCorp.

Despite the slight improvements in some markets, gloom prevailed in Asia on Friday. Tokyo's close at 17,431.05 was its lowest in nearly four years. South Korea's Kospi sank 3.4% to 1,771.44. Taiwan's benchmark lost 2.8%, while most Southeast Asian markets fell 1-2%.

Chemicals and pharmaceutical companies were among the biggest gainers, while real estate developers and retailers saw big losses.