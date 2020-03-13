Ex-employee sentenced to 3 years for stealing nearly $137K from O'Fallon, Mo., company

O'FALLON, Mo. — A former employee of an O'Fallon, Missouri, heating and cooling company was sentenced Tuesday to three years in federal prison for stealing nearly $137,000 from her company, prosecutors said.

Tracy Lee Cernicek, 48, of St. Charles, was the credit and collection supervisor for Nortek Global HVAC and Nordyne Distributing. For more than two years beginning in 2016, Cernicek diverted almost $107,000 in refunds due to about 130 customers into her own bank account, and deposited 17 company checks worth nearly $30,000, Assistant U.S. Attorney Kyle Bateman wrote in a court filing. She also tried and failed to deposit two checks worth $45,000, he wrote.