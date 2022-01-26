 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Executive director of Metro Transit leaves the agency

MetroLink train

A standard two-car MetroLink train moves Northbound from the Shrewsbury-Landsdowne station toward the Sunnen station on Friday, July 9, 2021, bearing the new all-blue markings. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

ST. LOUIS — The executive director of Metro Transit departed the organization on Wednesday, according to Bi-State Development Agency, which runs Metro.

Jessica Mefford-Miller has worked for Metro since 2006. She became interim executive director in July of 2018, and was picked to take on the role permanently two months later.

"The Metro leadership team Jessica built is capable and poised for continued success," Bi-State President and CEO Taulby Roach said in a statement. "We wish Jessica well in her future endeavors and thank her for her 15 years of service to Bi-State Development." 

Roach said in a statement that Charles Stewart will serve as interim executive director, and the agency will conduct a national candidate search for a permanent replacement.

