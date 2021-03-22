Existing U.S. home sales fell in February, while prices rose

Sales of previously occupied U.S. homes slowed last month as rising prices and a dearth of homes for sale kept some would-be buyers on the sidelines.

The National Association of Realtors said Monday that existing homes sales in February fell 6.6% from January to a seasonally-adjusted rate of 6.22 million annualized units. Sales were up 9.1% from February last year.

Home prices continued to climb, driven by sales of higher-end homes. The report showed that the U.S. median home price was $313,000 in February, up 15.8% from a year earlier.

The red-hot housing market has left the number of available properties for sale at record lows, which has contributed to sharp increases in home prices.

At the end of February, the inventory of unsold homes stood at just 1.03 million homes for sale, down 29.5% from a year earlier. At the current sales pace, that amounts to a 2-month supply, down from a 3.1-month supply a year earlier.

Homes typically remained on the market for only 20 days last month, NAR said.

“It's the reason why prices are rising,” said Lawrence Yun, NAR’s chief economist. “Demand appears to be very strong.”