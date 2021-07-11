Exit interview: Dave Peacock on Schnucks, St. Louis, the Rams and more

Q • You spent a lot of time trying to keep the Rams here and you helped get the ball rolling on the idea of bringing Major League Soccer here. That’s coming online next year. How big of a role does sports play in moving the region forward?

A • I don’t think it’s a big part, but it’s a part. I look at Ballpark Village opening as well as the soccer stadium, and then what was already completed but now is real with Union Station — and we forget about (the National Geospatial Agency headquarters). That’s going to be transformational in terms of density downtown. The convention center is going to get some investment, too. So if you put all that together, and you just get some population back down to the city, I think it changes the game a bit.

Q • OK. One other thing on the Rams. We reported a few weeks back about the ongoing lawsuit (the city’s filed against the team alleging they misled the city about their intention to leave). Their effective defense is that they made clear they were leaving and so you were either oblivious or lying to the public. What do you make of that?