Exit interview: Dave Peacock on Schnucks, St. Louis, the Rams and more

Few St. Louis executives have worn as many hats as has Dave Peacock in the past decade and a half. The Webster Groves native has been August Busch IV’s right-hand man at Anheuser-Busch, Carlos Brito’s U.S. point man, half of a task force to save the St. Louis Rams, a leader in a push to bring Major League Soccer here, and, since 2017, president of Schnuck Markets Inc.
But this fall he’s taking on another title as a top executive at the New York-based food service and production investment firm Continental Grain.
Peacock sat down this week to talk about it. This interview has been edited and condensed for clarity.
Question • It’s been an eventful past few years at Schnucks. You made acquisitions and you introduced a lot of new technology into the stores. Do you think you’re leaving it better than you found it?
Answer • Yeah, I think we moved the ball. We did not have a data analytics group when I started and we built that here, so we brought a more data-based approach to the business and the skill sets and talent to manage it. The Shop ‘n Save opportunity was likely going to happen whether I was here or not, but I think we integrated well. We’ve also been doing a lot of investment in different things to try to help people get out quicker when they shop. I come in with more of a consumer background from A-B, and what I learned was that people just really want to get out fast once they’re done shopping.
Q • How do you speed up checkout?
A • We went to single line queue during the pandemic and we learned it actually helped our rate of speed. We’ve added more self-checkouts. And we enhanced our point-of-sale system. I used to get complaints from friends that it took too long when you put your credit card in. It was between 10-13 seconds. Anything more than about four and people get annoyed. But we invested in technology that’s industry-leading and now it’s two. We also increased investment in baggers.
Q • How else did the pandemic change things for you all?
A • First, customers developed a strong appreciation for grocery workers. We were having people send pizzas to our store. I think they respected that people showed up to work in a very scary time. And I think we learned what’s really important to customers. Some of it is speed at checkout, but I also give our teammates a ton of credit because service level, friendliness — those things all improved.
I think we tried to do what we could to appreciate them, I think they felt the appreciation from customers, and then it became a virtuous cycle. They were a little happier and more engaged in their work and that created a more pleasant experience for customers, and that created some loyalty.
Q • Is there anything about the grocery business generally that’s forever changed?
A • Going back 60-70 years, the percentage of dollars spent on food away from homes was growing and the percentage of dollars spent on food consumed at home was declining, and that changed in a week. I think at least for a generation, there’s an appreciation for cooking at home. I think there’s also been a move toward a healthier diet in general in the United States, and I think people realize that it’s more affordable and easier to do at home.
And operations, like the single-line queue, we never would have dreamed of doing that.
Q • What are you going to be doing in your new job at Continental Grain?
A • The best way to look at it is upstream food, but it’s a pretty broad definition of food. They have their investments in restaurants, but we also might be looking at animal nutrition for the protein industry or grain trading in Asia, and everything from a startup cauliflower crust pizza company to Kraft Heinz and Burger King. And my experience at Schnucks helps inform decision-making as to how we manage portfolio companies and what companies we invest in as it relates to food, because I have this retail experience and understanding of what consumers are doing and where they’re going.
Q • Outside of business, you’ve been involved in a lot of civic efforts — trying to keep the Rams, trying to get professional soccer, and an early iteration of Better Together. Given that involvement, I’m curious: How do you see St. Louis coming out of the pandemic with all the federal money coming in and the opportunities to “build back better”?
A • I personally think St. Louis is going in a good direction. I know people are looking at crime statistics, but the crime statistics are bad everywhere. I’m not saying it’s something that needs to be accepted here, but there are questions about “What is the root cause behind that? Why are those situations occurring?”
As far as investments go, I think if (an infrastructure bill) goes through, I think a city like St. Louis, as an older city, should benefit. It’s going to be really incumbent on political leaders to work — especially in a region that’s fragmented — to work together to make sure that they’re investing such that the region benefits. And I’m encouraged on that — it seems like Mayor (Tishaura) Jones and County Executive (Sam) Page are aligned, communicating, meeting people together and working together.
Q • What part does the business community play in moving the region forward?
A • I think what’s happened with Greater St. Louis is the business community’s way of saying: “Look, we’re going to merge. And now, where relevant, where possible, where it makes sense, the public entities should look to do the same.”
Q • You spent a lot of time trying to keep the Rams here and you helped get the ball rolling on the idea of bringing Major League Soccer here. That’s coming online next year. How big of a role does sports play in moving the region forward?
A • I don’t think it’s a big part, but it’s a part. I look at Ballpark Village opening as well as the soccer stadium, and then what was already completed but now is real with Union Station — and we forget about (the National Geospatial Agency headquarters). That’s going to be transformational in terms of density downtown. The convention center is going to get some investment, too. So if you put all that together, and you just get some population back down to the city, I think it changes the game a bit.
Q • OK. One other thing on the Rams. We reported a few weeks back about the ongoing lawsuit (the city’s filed against the team alleging they misled the city about their intention to leave). Their effective defense is that they made clear they were leaving and so you were either oblivious or lying to the public. What do you make of that?
A • I’d say that there are multiple instances, whether in writing or in comment, from the commissioner and others that talked of the league and the owner’s responsibility to its home market and doing everything it can to stay there. So if that’s the case, I think the question needs to be answered: Did they do everything they could to stay in St. Louis?
Q • Last thing: What’s the best advice you’ve ever given?
A • Try not to get too emotional about things. People are doing things to fulfill their own incentive system, and it’s best to just try to understand why they’re doing things so you can either work with them or negotiate against them. Emotion is just going to cloud that perspective.