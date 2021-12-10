Exploiting weak regulations, drugmakers hit U.S. market with big price hikes to jack up profits, congressional report says

“Drug companies have raised prices relentlessly for decades while manipulating the patent system and other laws to delay competition from lower-priced generics,” said Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney in the report.

“These companies have specifically targeted the U.S. market for higher prices, even while cutting prices in other countries, because weaknesses in our health care system have allowed them to get away with outrageous prices,” she added.

The high prices have had human costs. More than 40% of insulin-dependent patients surveyed said they rationed their medicine in the previous year, the Colorado attorney general’s office found in a 2020 report.

President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan, which passed the House and should come before the Senate this year, includes a provision allowing Medicare to negotiate with drugmakers, although only for a small number of drugs.

The report also found that some pharmaceutical companies engage in what it called “product hopping,” making small tweaks to formulations to get a new patent and then switching patients to the newer, more expensive version. There are bills before Congress to ban product hopping.