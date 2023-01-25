 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
___________________ RBC1

Explore St. Louis restores 7 jobs it cut because of the pandemic

  • 0

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission has brought back seven positions it cut during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday. 

The commission, also known as Explore St. Louis, restored its group sales coordinator, leisure travel sales coordinator, Meet St. Louis manager, two event managers and a carpenter/painter and maintenance positions. 

The pandemic forced Explore St. Louis, which relies on St. Louis and St. Louis County hotel taxes for a portion of its revenue, to lay off or furlough workers as events were canceled and tourism all but ceased in 2020. 

The hospitality industry has begun to recover, though occupancy nationwide is still below pre-pandemic levels, according to hospitality data firm STR.

People are also reading…

Explore St. Louis reported hotel tax revenues were higher than projected for the months of September and October year-to-date at $5.8 million and $7.1 million, respectively. 

DEMOGRAPHIC CHALLENGE: St. Louis was one of the nation's slowest-growing metro areas over the past decade. Jim Gallagher argues that we should worry more about quality of life, but David Nicklaus counters that the area can't prosper without growth.
0 Comments
* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Thousands of workers may get earnings tax refunds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News