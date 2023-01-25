Explore St. Louis restores 7 jobs it cut because of the pandemic

ST. LOUIS — The St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission has brought back seven positions it cut during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said Wednesday.

The commission, also known as Explore St. Louis, restored its group sales coordinator, leisure travel sales coordinator, Meet St. Louis manager, two event managers and a carpenter/painter and maintenance positions.

The pandemic forced Explore St. Louis, which relies on St. Louis and St. Louis County hotel taxes for a portion of its revenue, to lay off or furlough workers as events were canceled and tourism all but ceased in 2020.

The hospitality industry has begun to recover, though occupancy nationwide is still below pre-pandemic levels, according to hospitality data firm STR.

Explore St. Louis reported hotel tax revenues were higher than projected for the months of September and October year-to-date at $5.8 million and $7.1 million, respectively.

Hotels go dark across St. Louis, region's tourism office furloughs almost half its staff Uncertainty hits as the St. Louis Convention and Visitors Commission prepares to embark on its biggest project in a generation: a $210 million expansion of America’s Center.