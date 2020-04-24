Facebook enters the videoconferencing fray with Messenger Rooms

"Our video calls doubled, and when we're looking at the group calls usage, that went up even higher," said Chudnovsky. "So we figured out a way to build those things faster."

Facebook said in its statement there were now more than 700 million accounts participating in calls on WhatsApp and Messenger each day.

Microsoft Corp., Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems Inc. and Alphabet's Google also have rolled out updates of their video meeting tools while reporting record growth since the lockdowns began.

On Tuesday, Microsoft introduced a new "Meet Now" for Skype that can accommodate video meetings of up to 50 people without downloading any apps. Google, whose Meet tool for businesses has been its fastest-growing service this year, said this month that it was working on enhancements for consumers too.

Preeminence of Messenger

Chudnovsky said Facebook's free offering is focused squarely on the consumer market with Messenger Rooms and is not currently making overtures to businesses, the main source of revenue for most other videoconferencing apps.