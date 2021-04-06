Facebook says data on 530 million users ‘scraped’ before September 2019

Facebook Inc. on Tuesday said a recently reported data leak affecting potentially 530 million users stemmed from a misuse of a feature in 2019 and that the company had plugged the hole after identifying the problem at the time.
Business Insider reported last week that phone numbers and other details from user profiles were available in a public database.
-
Cardiology group says SSM Health driving away patients, sues hospital system for $50 million
-
Home construction shakeup: Cincinnati company buys St. Louis' No. 2 homebuilder
-
The Kerry Cottage, an Irish gift and import shop in Maplewood, closes after 33 years
-
Purina, St. Louis City SC ink soccer jersey sponsorship deal
-
'A whole lot more leaving than staying in.' A few St. Louisans, against the odds, open new drugstores
Facebook said “malicious actors” had obtained the data prior to September 2019 by “scraping” profiles using a vulnerability in the social media service’s tool to sync contacts.
The company said it identified the issue at the time and modified the tool.
“As a result of the action we took, we are confident that the specific issue that allowed them to scrape this data in 2019 no longer exists,” Facebook said in a blog post.
Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small.
Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.