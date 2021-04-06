 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Facebook says data on 530 million users ‘scraped’ before September 2019
0 comments

Facebook says data on 530 million users ‘scraped’ before September 2019

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Facebook says security investments will affect profitability

In this Tuesday, April 18, 2017, file photo, a conference worker passes a demo booth at Facebook's annual F8 developer conference in San Jose, Calif.   (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

 The Associated Press

Facebook Inc. on Tuesday said a recently reported data leak affecting potentially 530 million users stemmed from a misuse of a feature in 2019 and that the company had plugged the hole after identifying the problem at the time.

Business Insider reported last week that phone numbers and other details from user profiles were available in a public database.

Facebook said “malicious actors” had obtained the data prior to September 2019 by “scraping” profiles using a vulnerability in the social media service’s tool to sync contacts.

The company said it identified the issue at the time and modified the tool.

“As a result of the action we took, we are confident that the specific issue that allowed them to scrape this data in 2019 no longer exists,” Facebook said in a blog post.  

0 comments

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: States with the most expensive electricity

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports