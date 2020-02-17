Facebook sees risks to innovation, freedom of expression ahead of European Union rules

BRUSSELS — Facebook warned of threats to innovation and freedom of expression on Monday, ahead of the release of a raft of rules by the European Union this week and in the coming months to rein in U.S. and Chinese tech companies.

The social media giant laid out its concerns ahead of a meeting of Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg with EU antitrust chief Margrethe Vestager and EU industry chief Thierry Breton in Brussels on Monday.

Vestager and Breton are due to announce proposals on Wednesday aimed at exploiting the bloc’s trove of industrial data and challenging the dominance of Facebook, Google and Amazon.

They will also propose rules to govern the use of artificial intelligence especially in high risk sectors such as health care and transport. Other rules will be announced in the coming months.

Referring to the possibility that the EU may hold internet companies responsible for hate speech and other illegal speech published on their platforms, Facebook said this ignores the nature of the internet.

“Such liability would stifle innovation as well as individuals’ freedom of expression,” it said in its discussion document.