Facebook tells employees they can work from home, but they may make less money, depending on where they live

Employees who attempt to wiggle around those compensation adjustments will be subject to “severe ramifications,” he said, as the company needs to account for employee locations to avoid violating tax laws.

Zuckerberg said Facebook will monitor adherence by checking where employees access its VPN. Facebook also uses its own apps’ to track employee locations, according to CNBC, one time using the data to find interns who failed to show up for work.

Even as many tech workers dream of a future in low-tax states, others on message boards fret about how the shift to remote work could exert downward pressure on salaries across the board and warn that being far from headquarters could steepen the climb up the corporate ladder.

One former Facebook employee, who in his 20s lived in Silicon Valley’s suburbs for the short commute, said the change would open up opportunities even for employees who stay in California.

“A 25-year-old maybe would rather be in San Francisco, while someone looking to raise a family might prefer to move outside the city,” he said.