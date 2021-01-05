Family Video closing all stores, including 14 in the St. Louis region

GLENVIEW, Ill. — Family Video confirmed Tuesday it will permanently close all stores nationwide, including 14 in the St. Louis area.

The video store, also known for selling games and store fixtures, has more than 250 remaining stores nationwide. Melissa Schuchardt, the store's district director, said Tuesday that the final closures were in part due to a lack of business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

All stores will close Feb. 28, or sooner if product sells out.

The company, based in Illinois, had more than 770 stores in the Midwest and Canada in 2014, the same year competitor Blockbuster announced it was shuttering most of its stores.

The chain announced in September it was closing three of its stores in the St. Louis area.

