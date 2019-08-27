Shares of Clayton-based footwear retailer Caleres rose more than 27% Tuesday, putting it on track for the company's best day in nearly three years.
Caleres reported a better-than-expected second quarter profit on Monday, boosted by sales at its Famous Footwear stores. Its net earnings totaled $25.3 million in the quarter, resulting in earnings per share of $0.61, up 10.9%. Consolidated second quarter sales totaled $752.5 million, a 6.5% increase over the same time a year ago.
Caleres had fallen about 9% so far this month, battered by escalating U.S.-China trade tensions.
Investment firm Wedbush said Famous Footwear should see fiscal year comparative sales growth of over 1%, driven by new Nike releases, revamped loyalty program and new market campaigns.