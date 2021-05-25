Farmers and Merchants National Bank to open new location in Metro East

O'FALLON, Ill. — Farmers and Merchants National Bank has started construction on a new branch in O'Fallon, Illinois.

The Nashville, Illinois-based bank said its new location at 1805 East Highway 50 will open this fall, its seventh branch in the area.

Farmers and Merchants has two branches in St. Clair County and four in Washington County, Ill., outside of the St. Louis metropolitan area.

Poettker Construction Co. is building the branch. The project’s design team is led by Michael E. Bauer Architecture, GC Engineering is serving as the structural engineer, 303rd Engineering Group as the mechanical, electrical, plumbing engineer, and TWM Engineering as the civil engineer.

A message from David Nicklaus Want to stay smart about what's happening in St. Louis? Make a modest investment in a Post-Dispatch subscription and I'll tell you how developments around the world affect local businesses big and small. Subscribe today: Just $5 for 5 months

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.