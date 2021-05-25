 Skip to main content
Farmers and Merchants National Bank to open new location in Metro East
Farmers and Merchants National Bank to open new location in Metro East

Farmers and Merchants National Bank O'Fallon IL rendering

Rendering depicts the Farmers and Merchants National Bank in O'Fallon, Illinois. 

 Courtesy of Michael E. Bauer Architecture

O'FALLON, Ill. — Farmers and Merchants National Bank has started construction on a new branch in O'Fallon, Illinois. 

The Nashville, Illinois-based bank said its new location at 1805 East Highway 50 will open this fall, its seventh branch in the area. 

Farmers and Merchants has two branches in St. Clair County and four in Washington County, Ill., outside of the St. Louis metropolitan area. 

Poettker Construction Co. is building the branch. The project’s design team is led by Michael E. Bauer Architecture, GC Engineering is serving as the structural engineer, 303rd Engineering Group as the mechanical, electrical, plumbing engineer, and TWM Engineering as the civil engineer.

