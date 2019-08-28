Fashion retailer Forever 21 Inc. is preparing for a potential bankruptcy filing, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing people with knowledge of the plans.
The retailer, which has four St. Louis area locations, has been in talks for additional financing and is working with a team of advisers to help restructure its debt, but negotiations with possible lenders have so far stalled, Bloomberg reported.
Forever 21 is looking to secure a potential debtor-in-possession loan to take the company into Chapter 11, even as some window remains to strike a last-minute deal, the report added.
The company did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.