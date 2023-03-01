ST. LOUIS — A decision of who will own the Fabulous Fox Theatre once a 99-year lease expires could be imminent after two groups at the center of the fight presented their arguments before a St. Louis judge Tuesday.

St. Louis Circuit Court Judge Michael Stelzer made no ruling after the two-and-a-half-hour hearing in downtown St. Louis, in which attorneys for Fox Associates LLC and Foxland Inc. argued that the court should grant their respective clients the iconic Grand Center venue. But Stelzer could make a decision later this month.

At stake is the future of Fox Theatre: a historic and cultural icon for the St. Louis region that has hosted Broadway shows, concerts and other entertainment for decades.

Both organizations own the land under the theater thanks to an unusual 1926 lease agreement made by their predecessors. Both argue they’re entitled to own the theater outright once that lease expires at noon on Jan. 14, 2025.

Today, Foxland owns 75% of the land beneath the Fox, as well as its grand entrance and ballroom. Fox Associates owns 25% of the land, plus the pit orchestra, backstage, main stage, some seating along the northern side of the theater and some adjacent land.

The court proceedings have not been as dramatic as the shows the theater is known for, apart from a related case from the early 2000s involving allegations of wrongdoing by a lawyer. But the two groups acknowledge that the theater can’t continue with both at the helm.

Fox Associates, owned by Mary Strauss, Lisa Baudendistel Suntrup and Julie Baudendistel Noonan, has operated the theater for 40 years and was responsible for revitalizing the one-time movie palace into what it is today. The group has warned that the dispute could cause the theater to shutter and go the way of other lost St. Louis titans like McDonnell Douglas, Trans World Airlines and the Rams football team.

Foxland, a New York investor group led Charles Modlin, has said that the theater will not close and that it has another Broadway operator familiar with St. Louis lined up, ready to take over in 2025.

Modlin’s grandfather, who owned a corduroy business in St. Louis, bought successor rights to the theater in 1964 under Foxland. Modlin said in an interview that he was raised with a deep appreciation for the theater and often attends shows during his frequent visits to St. Louis. He praised Fox Associates’ stewardship of the theater and the experience it creates for guests.

“My hat goes off to them,” Modlin said. “But it’s our time. The lease is clear.”

In 1926, the predecessors to Fox Associates and Foxland agreed to build a theater on land both companies owned. The deal stipulated that Fox Associates would lease the building from Foxland for $40,000 a year for 99 years until 2025, when Foxland would take possession of the operations and building, according to court documents.

Fox Associates disputes the original intentions of the lease terms.

Regardless of the judge’s decision, Broadway shows are expected to have a presence in St. Louis.

Fox Associates said it has secured multiyear “exclusive” rights to host Broadway programming at Stifel Theatre in downtown St. Louis.