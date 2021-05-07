February deep freeze propels Spire profits

ST. LOUIS — Spire profits boomed last quarter, the utility reported on Friday, propelled largely by a February freeze that gripped much of the country and drove natural gas demand — and its market prices — exponentially higher.

St. Louis-based Spire "was well positioned to meet customer needs, while also capturing additional value,” President and CEO Suzanne Sitherwood said in a statement.

Overall, the company reported quarterly profits of $187.4 million — 40% higher than the $133.6 million it netted in the same period a year prior.

Operating revenues also soared in the quarter ending March 31, jumping $388 million or 54% to $1.104 billion, compared to a year earlier.

While Spire is a monopolized utility in places like Missouri, the company also has non-monopolized segments of its business that sell gas through contracts with commercial and industrial customers, as well as schools, around the country. Income from those gas marketing operations exploded last quarter, reaping $39.8 million — nearly eight times as much as the $5.1 million it earned in the same quarter last year.