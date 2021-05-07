February deep freeze propels Spire profits

ST. LOUIS — Spire profits boomed last quarter, the utility reported on Friday, propelled largely by a February freeze that gripped much of the country and drove natural gas demand — and its market prices — exponentially higher.
St. Louis-based Spire "was well positioned to meet customer needs, while also capturing additional value,” President and CEO Suzanne Sitherwood said in a statement.
Overall, the company reported quarterly profits of $187.4 million — 40% higher than the $133.6 million it netted in the same period a year prior.
Operating revenues also soared in the quarter ending March 31, jumping $388 million or 54% to $1.104 billion, compared to a year earlier.
While Spire is a monopolized utility in places like Missouri, the company also has non-monopolized segments of its business that sell gas through contracts with commercial and industrial customers, as well as schools, around the country. Income from those gas marketing operations exploded last quarter, reaping $39.8 million — nearly eight times as much as the $5.1 million it earned in the same quarter last year.
The meteoric gains came as February's extreme weather froze natural gas wells, simultaneously driving gas demand skyward and choking off significant sources of gas supply across a large swath of the nation. Spire dodged the brunt of the disruption that crippled gas providers in places like Texas, Oklahoma and parts of western Missouri, while service on the eastern side of the state was largely unaffected.
Executives credited the company's relatively smooth February performance with its ability to maintain adequate levels of gas storage, and access to pipelines around St. Louis that enabled it to draw fuel from outside of affected areas — explanations that were echoed again on a Friday earnings call with investors, sometimes in fairly simple terms:
"Storage matters," Sitherwood said.
Though rare, such an extreme cold snap is not completely unfamiliar to the company or its balance sheets. Similar events can happen every four or five years, as one region faces a deep freeze that leads gas marketers to push any excess supply into the area, said Scott Carter, the president of Spire Missouri. A lot of times, it happens in the Northeast U.S., but this time it occurred in the middle of the country.
"It was a fairly unique phenomenon," he said, "but not totally unprecedented."