Fed balance sheet hits record $4.7 trillion, banks tap loans as crisis measures take hold

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve's balance sheet reached a record $4.7 trillion this week and banks grabbed cut rate loans from the central bank as efforts to blunt the economic damage of a global health crisis took hold.

Data released Thursday showed bank borrowing from the Federal Reserve’s “discount window” spiked to more than $28 billion this week, compared to $11 million the week before, after the central bank slashed the cost of loans and encouraged firms to tap the Fed to help funnel credit into the economy.

The discount window is the main tool through which the Fed acts as the economy's "lender of last resort," and has often been avoided by banks who feel that using it is a sign of distress.

But as in the 2007 to 2009 crisis the Fed has been trying to break that stigma and encourage banks to use the discount window freely, on Sunday slashing the interest rate to 0.25% and allowing banks to borrow for up to 90 days at a time.

"The Federal Reserve Board is encouraged by the notable increase in discount window borrowing this week with banks demonstrating a willingness to use the discount window as a source of funding to support the flow of credit to households and businesses," the Fed said in a statement released alongside data on bank borrowing for the week.