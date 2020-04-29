Fed chairman: U.S. job losses hitting minorities the hardest

NEW YORK — The coronavirus pandemic ravaged the U.S. labor market just as it was starting to benefit disadvantaged communities, and if the job losses last, some workers could face a long climb back to where they were financially, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday.

Just two months ago, the U.S. economy was in its 11th year of an expansion that seemed poised to continue, Powell said during a news conference after the Fed said it would keep interest rates near zero until the economy recovers.

“We were hearing from minority and low-to-moderate-income communities that this was the best labor market they had seen in their lifetime,” Powell said. “It is heartbreaking to see that all threatened now.”

More than 26 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the last five weeks after losing jobs as a result of the devastating economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. Black and Hispanic workers are being hit particularly hard, Powell said, because the unemployment rate tends to rise faster for minorities and low-income workers than it does for other groups.

His comments were in line with recent research showing that low-income workers, including black and Hispanic workers and those without a college degree, are losing jobs at a faster clip than white workers.