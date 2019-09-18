Updated at 1:05 p.m.
WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point for the second time this year on Wednesday in a widely expected move meant to sustain a decade-long economic expansion, but gave mixed signals about what may happen next.
The central bank also widened the gap between the interest it pays banks on excess reserves and the top of its policy rate range, a step taken to smooth out problems in money markets that prompted a market intervention by the New York Fed this week.
In lowering the benchmark overnight lending rate to a range of 1.75% to 2.00% on a 7-3 vote, the Fed's policy-setting committee nodded to ongoing global risks and "weakened" business investment and exports.
Though the U.S. economy continues growing at a "moderate" rate and the labor market "remains strong," the Fed said in its policy statement that it was cutting rates "in light of the implications of global developments for the economic outlook as well as muted inflation pressures."
With continued growth and strong hiring "the most likely outcomes," the Fed nevertheless cited "uncertainties" about the outlook and pledged to "act as appropriate" to sustain the expansion.
New projections showed policymakers at the median expected rates to stay within the new range through 2020. However, in a sign of ongoing divisions within the Fed, seven of 17 policymakers projected one more quarter-point rate cut in 2019.
Five others, in contrast, see rates as needing to rise by the end of the year.
The divisions were reflected in dissents that came from both hawks and doves.
St. Louis President James Bullard wanted a half-point cut while Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Kansas City Fed President Esther George did not want a rate cut at all.
There was little change in policymakers' projections for the economy, with growth seen at a slightly higher 2.2% this year and the unemployment rate to be 3.7% through 2020. Inflation is projected to be 1.5% for the year, below the Fed's 2% target, before rising to 1.9% next year.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to hold a press conference at 2:30 p.m. EDT (1830 GMT) to elaborate on the policy decision.
The rate cut fell short of the more aggressive reduction in borrowing costs that President Donald Trump had demanded from Fed officials, whom he has insulted as "boneheads" who have put the economic recovery in jeopardy.
The Fed also cut rates in July, the first such move since 2008.
Fed officials have said the rate cuts are justified largely because of risks raised by Trump's trade war with China, a global economic slowdown and other overseas developments.
Their aim, they say, is to balance the potential need for lower rates against the risk that cheaper money may cause households and businesses to borrow too much, as happened in the run-up to the financial crisis more than a decade ago.
Our earlier story, "Fed pumps more cash as key rate breaks above target," which was updated at 12:30 p.m.
NEW YORK — The Federal Reserve injected another $75 billion into a U.S. banking system on Wednesday, restoring a measure of order after a bout of extreme volatility inside the bank funding market drove the central bank's benchmark interest rate above its targeted range for the first time since the financial crisis.
The turmoil in the money market come as Fed policymakers are convening to decide whether to lower key lending rates to combat risks from U.S.-China trade tensions, a slowing global economy and sluggish domestic inflation.
This puts pressure on Fed officials to come up with long-term fixes — such as a standing repo facility and cutting interest on what they pay on excess reserves (IOER) and growing its balance sheet — to avert further volatility in funding markets and to add more permanent reserves into the banking system, analysts said.
On Tuesday, the "effective" or average interest rate in the federal funds market, which the Fed aims to influence, hit 2.30%, above the top-end of the Fed's current range of 2.25%.
Such a move, which has not happened since 2008, if it persists would rattle investor confidence in the Fed.
"It gives the impression, or confirms some of the market's fears that the Fed is not in control of its target policy rate because it has lost control of money market liquidity," said Gaurav Saroliya, director of macro strategy at Oxford Economics.
"In that respect, it can be a confidence-sapping development unless they get it under control relatively quickly," he said.
The Fed is scheduled to issue a policy statement at 1 p.m. (Central), following by a press conference with Chair Jerome Powell at 1:30 p.m.
Not alarming yet
Concerns over problems in money markets spreading have been muted so far.
"I don’t believe it is a signal of concern, I think it is an aberration," said Ken Polcari, managing principal at Butcher Joseph Asset Management.
Dollar money markets have wobbled this week as banks and Wall Street dealers scrambled to find daily funding for their trades and loans.
Analysts have blamed quarterly corporate tax payments and settlement on $78 billion in coupon-bearing Treasury securities on Monday for a severe drop in cash for wholesale lending.
These factors sent borrowing costs in the $2.2 trillion repurchase agreement (repo) market soaring to 10% at one point on Tuesday, about four times the Fed's policy rate.
“The question really becomes how is the Fed going to make sure we don’t have this volatility in the repo markets," said Subadra Rajappa, head of U.S. rates strategy at Societe Generale in New York.
Fed acts
With evidence that market distress would push the federal funds rate above its target early Tuesday, the Fed deployed a maneuver it had not used since the credit crunch to add liquidity into the bank system.
"This is what caused them to jump into action," said Lou Crandall, chief economist at Wrightson ICAP LLC.
The New York Federal Reserve, which conducts open market operations for the Fed system, held an overnight repo operation on Tuesday, resulting in a $52.15 billion cash infusion into the banking system.
In an overnight repo operation, banks borrow cash from the Fed using Treasuries and other securities as collateral.
Another repo operation on Wednesday injected $75 billion.
These operations have reduced repo rates, which were last quoted at 2.10%-2.25% midday Wednesday.
They also seemed to lower the rates in other money market instruments such as Treasury bills.
Additional reporting by Chuck Milolajczak, Karen Brettell, Megan Davies.
Our earlier story, "Cash crunch creates chaos for Fed, forcing central bank to do something it hasn’t done since the financial crisis," updated at 11:48 a.m.
As if the Federal Reserve did not already have enough on its plate heading into its meeting on interest rates this week, chaos deep inside the plumbing of the U.S. financial system has thrown policymakers an unexpected curveball.
Cash available to banks for their short-term funding needs all but dried up earlier this week, and interest rates in U.S. money markets shot up to as high as 10% for some overnight loans, more than four times the Fed's rate.
That forced the Fed to make an emergency injection of more than $125 billion over the past two days, its first major market intervention since the financial crisis more than a decade ago, to prevent borrowing costs from spiraling even higher. While the effort restored a measure of order to the short-term bank funding market, it was not enough to stop the Fed's benchmark lending rate from rising above its targeted range of 2.00% to 2.25%.
The exact cause of the squeeze is a matter of some debate, but most market participants agree that two coincidental events on Monday were at least partly to blame. First, corporations had to withdraw funds from money market accounts to pay for quarterly tax bills, and on the same day the banks and investors who bought the $78 billion of U.S. Treasury notes and bonds sold by Uncle Sam last week had to settle up.
On top of that, the reserves that banks park with the Fed and are often made available to other banks on an overnight basis are at their lowest since 2011 thanks to the central bank's culling of its vast portfolio of bonds over the past few years.
Added together, these factors are testing the limits of the $2.2 trillion repurchase agreement — or repo — market, a gray but essential component of the U.S. financial system.
Whatever the cause, the episode has added fuel to the argument that the Fed needs to take steps to avoid more disruptions in the repo market down the road.
Why is the repo market important?
The repo market underpins much of the U.S. financial system, helping to ensure banks have the liquidity to meet their daily operational needs and maintain sufficient reserves.
In a repo trade, Wall Street firms and banks offer U.S. Treasuries and other high-quality securities as collateral to raise cash, often overnight, to finance their trading and lending activities. The next day, borrowers repay their loans plus what is typically a nominal rate of interest and get their bonds back. In other words, they repurchase, or repo, the bonds.
The system typically hums along with the interest rate charged on repo deals hovering close to the Fed's benchmark overnight rate, currently set in a range of 2.00% to 2.25%. That rate is expected to be cut by a quarter percentage point on Wednesday.
But when investors get fearful of lending, as seen during the global credit crisis, or when there are just not enough reserves or cash in the system to lend out, it sends the repo rate soaring above the Fed Funds rate.
Trading in stocks and bonds can become difficult. It can also pinch lending to businesses and consumers and, if the disruption is prolonged, it can become a drag on a U.S. economy that relies heavily on the flow of credit.
What has caused the drop in bank reserves?
Coming out of the financial crisis, after the Fed cut interest rates to near zero and bought more than $3.5 trillion of bonds, banks built up massive reserves held at the Fed.
But that level of bank reserves, which peaked at nearly $2.8 trillion, began falling when the Fed started raising interest rates in late 2015. They fell even faster when the Fed started to cut the size of its bond portfolio about two years later.
The Fed stopped raising interest rates last year and cut them in July and is expected to do so again on Wednesday. It has also now ceased allowing bonds to roll off its balance sheet.
The question vexing policymakers now is whether those actions are enough to stop the downward drift in reserves, which are a main source of liquidity in funding markets like repo.
Bank reserves at the Fed last stood at $1.47 trillion, the lowest level since 2011 and nearly 50% below their peak from five years ago.
What can the Fed do to calm the repo market?
1. Run spot repo operations
Through the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, the Fed can conduct occasional spot repo operations at times of funding stress, allowing banks and dealers to swap their Treasuries and other high-quality securities for cash at a minimal interest rate. It did this on Tuesday and will do it again on Wednesday.
2. Lower the interest it pays on excess reserves
By making it less profitable for banks, especially foreign ones, to leave their reserves at the Fed, it may encourage banks to lend to each other in money markets.
3. Create a standing repo facility
Such a permanent financing program will allow eligible participants to exchange their bonds for cash at a set interest rate.
Fed and its staff have considered such a facility, but they have not determined who qualifies, what would be the level of interest paid and the timing for a possible launch.
4. Ramp up buying of treasuries
The Fed can replenish the level of bank reserves by slightly increasing its holdings of U.S. government debt. This comes with the risk that it may be perceived as a resurrection of quantitative easing rather than a technical adjustment.